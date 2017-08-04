Here’s how Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the recent suicide case due to Blue Whale Challenge

The suicide of a 14 year old in India fueled up a major uproar in the country as netizens were taken aback by the news and condemned the repercussions of a certain ‘Blue Whale Challenge’. The internet game has led to several suicides of teenagers in the past especially in Russia thereby creating a death scare all over. When Bollywood celebrities came across the news, many have openly shared their shock as well as grief over misuse of technology.

Recently, when Aamir Khan was seen attending the event of his production Secret Superstar, the actor known for his association with social causes was questioned about the pros and cons of the internet. Referring to the Blue Whale Challenge, Aamir Khan said at the event, “The Internet is a new medium but if it is not used correctly, even if it is the best medium, it can lead to dire consequences. Obviously, we need to try and ensure that the internet is being used in the right manner which is the responsibility of parents, teachers who can guide the children appropriately. However, sometimes, we are unable to control certain situations despite the efforts.”

On the other hand, Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan co-star and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to express his shock over the suicide case, where he said, “Reading alarming news on a dangerous internet game being played by the young ! Life is given to live not give it up before time!”

On the film front, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the role of a musician – a special appearance role in his production Secret Superstar. As for the film starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan titled Thugs of Hindostan, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in prominent roles and is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.