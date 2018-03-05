Hema Malini inaugurated organic waste converter in suburban Mumbai

With many actors supporting social causes, actress turned politician Hema Malini decided to extend her support for yet another noble activity. A plush location in suburban Mumbai, Juhu, has decided to keep an organic waste converter as a means of supporting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and recycling of biodegradable materials. The converter was launched by Hema Malini herself.

Hema Malini was recently seen giving her full support as she attended the inauguration function held at Ward 69 in JVPD in 5th Road Juhu. The idea of the converter is said to be a brain child of Corporator Renu Hansraj. The said machine aims at maintain cleanliness in the area around and also do away with the concept of dumping grounds. In fact, Golden Citizens Club for Senior Citizens has been given the responsibility of supervising the functioning of the organic waste converter.

One of the reasons why senior citizens are given this responsibility is because it will give them a sense of purpose and well-being, stated a 60 year old Sandra Alex. She will be supervising the complete running of the composting machine. Besides them, the marginalized women in the locality nearby too have been given to overlook the functions of the converter. They will be involved in selling the compost.

