Head of Reliance content studio Ajit Thakur resigns following sexual harassment allegations

Ajit Thakur, the head of Reliance Industries’ in house studio, has resigned from his position after he was accused of sexual harassment. As per the reports, Ajit Thakur has stepped down to pursue ‘legal remedies’ against his accuser.

Ajit Thakur was accused by Supriya Prasad, a TV Fiction Writing alumni of FTII. In a letter sent to the Screenwriters Association (SWA), that was later circulated on social media, Surpriya Prasad alleged that she met Ajit Thakur for a job after discussing it on LinkedIn. She alleged that Ajit made inappropriate remarks and made unwelcoming advances towards her. She was called for a meeting at another executive’s place at 8pm where they were joined by a producer and an actress. Then, she was asked about her sex life by Ajit Thakur and coerced into consuming alcohol even after her saying no. He touched her inappropriately during the meeting. They were also consuming cocaine according to the complaint filed to SWA. She had left that midnight.

In her letter, Prasad also mentioned that a few days later she was contacted for the job. She confronted Thakur about his behaviour and how she was uncomfortable. She turned down the offer.

