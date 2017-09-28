Harshvardhan Rane replaces Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta’s Paltan

A while back, we had reported that JP Dutta was all set on making yet another war film with a massive cast titled Paltan. Well while the filmmaker kicked off shooting for the project earlier this week in Ladakh, we hear that there has been a change in the cast of the film. In fact, reports stated that Abhishek Bachchan opted out of the film just before the shoot for the same was to kick off. Official sources too announced that Abhishek Bachchan will no longer be part of J P Dutta’s Paltan.

If that wasn’t all, with Abhishek Bachchan opting out, the makers of Paltan began scouting for a replacement, a search that ended with Harshvardhan Rane joining the film’s cast. Reveals a source close to the project, “While Abhishek was cast in JP Dutta’s Paltan, he will no longer be part of the film. Abhishek has now been replaced by Harshvardhan Rane, who already has a massive fan following despite being just a film old in Bollywood.”

Further talking about roping in Harshvardhan Rane for the film, the source goes on to add, “The makers of Paltan were looking for a tall actor, who not only had great screen presence but was also physically fit. The role is as challenging as it is physically demanding and after Abhishek, Harshvardhan Rane was the perfect fit. In fact JP Dutta was blown away by him in the very first meeting and immediately knew he had found the actor he was looking for.”

Confirming what the source said, Nidhi Dutta of JP Films says, “Yes, we have signed Harshvardhan Rane for Paltan but it’s too early to divulge anything about the movie or his role.”

As for the film itself, produced by JP Films and directed by JP Dutta, Paltan is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.