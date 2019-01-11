Hardik Pandya – Koffee With Karan controversy: Episode featuring the cricketer along with his partner K L Rahul has been taken down from sites

We all know that the episode that featured cricketers for the first time on the Bollywood-based chat show Koffee With Karan came under scrutiny. The ongoing season 6 had current sportsmen Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul as guests in an episode that aired last week. The recent episode became quite the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons, so much so that the comments made by Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul even resulted in strict action being taken against them by BCCL. And now it seems that owing to the scandal, the episode in itself has been deleted.

Koffee With Karan 6, which not only airs on Star World but also streams online on HotStar, featured the episode of Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul. But we hear that owing to the immense scandal that blew up after the episode has forced the channel officials and the makers to take down the said episode. The current app and website of HotStar features the episode of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor as its last episode. This one was aired two weeks ago, on December 30, 2018, whereas Hardik and Rahul’s episode was supposed to be the first episode of this year on Koffee With Karan.

Readers may be aware that after the episode, Hardik Pandya received a lot of flak on social media from fans as well as other netizens for his comments on the show. He was called out for disrespecting women and the matter was escalated to BCCL. The latter too has assured that strict action will be taken against him and also his partner on the show, K L Rahul. There were reports stating that the two players may receive show cause notices for their recent statements on the show.

And now the recent update on that front is that, Hardik Pandya may have to face two match ban wherein he wouldn’t be allowed to perform for two of them. As for Rahul, considering that the cricketer didn’t make any indecent remarks, it is being said that he may be left with just a warning.

