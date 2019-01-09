Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul receive show cause notice from CoA after Koffee With Karan appearance

Koffee With Karan season 6 finally saw two cricketers gracing the show. The new guns of Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, made their debut on the chat show. While KL Rahul kept it more on a lighter note, Hardik Pandya’s statements were more on problematic side. In the whole episode, he could not stop himself from boasting about womanizing and that did not go down well with the netizens.

After the netizens criticized the cricketer for his misogynistic statements on women, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on January 9 issued a show cause notice to both the cricketers, Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul and have 24 hours to give explanation about their irresponsible remarks on women. The notice came after Hardik Pandya’s apology. CoA Chief Vinod Rai said that they have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya addressed his remarks and said, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”

As the Karan Johar spoke about the personal lives of the cricketers, KL Rahul praised how Hardik Pandya is very open about his personal life to his family. He narrated an incident where he had gone to a party with his parents and they asked him with whom he had a ‘scene’. He said, “And I actually had to tell them. ‘This one. This one. This one.” He also spoke about losing his virginity and how he openly boasted it to his parents, “Aaj mai kar ke aaya.” (I did it today).

When asked to choose better batsman between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, he chose the current Indian Cricket Team Captain. These comments did not go down well with the netizens as they brutally slammed the cricketer for his toxic masculinity and misogynistic statements.

