Happy Birthday: Dilip Kumar turns 95; successfully treated for bronchial pneumonia

Dilip Kumar’s fans had a major scare when around two weeks ago, it came to light that he was down with bronchial pneumonia. The veteran actor has been in and out of hospital many times and everytime, tension levels go high for the fans. But thankfully, each and everytime, the thespian’s health problems turn out to be minor ones and he gets discharged soon.

And this time too, he has been successfully treated for the ailment. A picture was posted by Faisal Farooqui, who handles Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account, which showed the actor sitting like a boss. “He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday,” is what was tweeted along with the image.

Today is incidentally the 95th birthday of Dilip Kumar and on this occasion, Saira Banu posted a series of tweets from the superstar’s Twitter account. She thanked her fans and friends for all the wishes and prayers for the actor’s long life. She also added that every year, the doors of their house are open on Dilip Kumar’s birthday. But this year will be an exception as the doctors have advised him to be protected from any infection. As a result, she requested well-wishers to avoid meeting him this birthday.

We wish Dilip Kumar a very happy birthday and we hope he continues to live for many more years.

Message from Saira Banu: On Dilip Saab’s birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab’s brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. 1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

2/n What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don’t know what we have been doing every year-it’s a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

3/n Every year on Saab’s birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm. will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017