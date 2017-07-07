This is what happened after Salman Khan failed to appear in Jodhpur court over the blackbuck case

Readers may know that, it’s been years now since Salman Khan got embroiled in the blackbuck poaching and an illegal arms case. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has been accused of possessing illegal arms, which he had allegedly used to kill the endangered species of blackbucks in the year 1998. However, Salman Khan had got acquitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, who did not find him guilty of the said charges under the Arms Act.

Recently, Salman Khan was supposed to appear before a court for the bail bonds’ verification w.r.t the Arms Act. But, Salman Khan did not appear in the court for hearing, by filing an application whereby he sought an exemption from the personal appearance on the grounds of security reasons. Speaking about the same, Salman Khan’s advocate H.M. Saraswat said that they had informed the court stating that there were security and law and order issues in the Jodhpur city in view of the encounter of a gangster Anand Pal Singh.

Because of this, the said hearing has been adjourned to July 22 this year.

Watch this space for developments.