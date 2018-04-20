Hansal Mehta’s Omerta bio-pic gets censor rap for using National Anthem

Hansal Mehta’s gritty raw brutal and disturbing Omerta, the film about the global terror activities of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, has finally been cleared by the CBFC with an “A” certificate.

Hansal who has in the past fought many brave battles with the censor board was ready for a long grim fight to ensure nothing was tampered with in Omerta. In an earlier conversation Hansal had pledged not to allow even a single cut.

However, only one major cut has been ordered. It is the sequence where Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh (Rajkummar Rao) is seen urinating in prison while the Indian national anthem is playing outside.

The censor board has asked for the National anthem to be removed from this acutely offensive scene. Says the Omerta producer Furquan Khan, “We’ve been asked to remove the National anthem from that sequence and replace it with routine background music. We happily complied and walked away with an ‘A’ certificate which the film deserves.”

Omerta which was scheduled for April 20 is now being readied for a May 4 release when it will rub shoulders with Umesh Shukla’s Amitabh Bachchan–Rishi Kapoor father-son comedy 102 Not Out.

Also Read: “I am proud of Simran, it wasn’t the disaster that it’s being made out to be” – Hansal Mehta on life after Simran