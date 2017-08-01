Hansal Mehta quashes speculations around Kangna Ranaut turning editor for Simran

From personal life to nepotism to her films, the controversies surrounding Kangna Ranaut refuse to die down. The actress has been tied to many controversies and one of them is related to her upcoming film Simran.

A few reports recently suggested that Kangna Ranaut was very much involved in the editing process of Hansal Mehta directed film Simran. The reports claimed that the actress was calling the shots and wanted to make sure that everything panned out well. The film has attracted a new rumour on the actress taking over the edit of the trailer for being unhappy by the first cut.

Now, the makers have released statement on the on-going speculations. The entire team, who has been working hard on the film, is very upset with the baseless rumours which are being made in a bad taste for the film.

Director Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on these rumours and said, “All this speculation is false, malicious and totally fabricated. I collaborate closely with my team and my actors are an integral part of that collaboration. It angers me that every time some malicious gossip has to be spread people meaninglessly drag Kangana into their stupid machinations. She is a valued friend, actor and collaborator. Period.”

Hansal Mehta further talked about the rumours going around about him having issues with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. He said, “I’m even more hurt that some malicious person chooses to drag my relationship with Vishal Bhardwaj into this malice. Vishal is one of my dearest friends and if I am making films today it is because of him. I would never say anything that could remotely even hurt or upset somebody I love so dearly and to whom I am so grateful.”

Producer of Simran, Bhushan Kumar said, “We are very saddened with this news. Her sitting on the edit table is completely false. We all work as a team and her feedback on every promo and plan is crucial. At the end, the film is a director’s vision and the film campaign will stay close to that only.”

Simran is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal. The film is set to release on September 15, 2017.