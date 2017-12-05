Gulshan Grover and son team up for film on Afshan Ashiq

A while back there were reports that a film was being developed on the stone pelter Afshan Ashiq from Kashmir. Well now we hear that Gulshan Grover and his son Sanjay Grover will be teaming up for the film. The said film is being written by Saiwyn Quadras of Mary Kom and Neerja fame and will be directed by Manish Harishanker who was chief AD to Rajkumar Santoshi for the films Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

Apparently Sanjay Grover, after finishing his Post Graduation from UCLA in Los Angeles in Business of Entertainment and Business of Hollywood was looking out for good content which he could present it in international market working in Hollywood he choose this Bollywood script which he could present it in Hollywood.

Though more details of the said film are unavailable, Afshan Ashiq recently also met the Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti to seek her blessings as the film is being made on her life.