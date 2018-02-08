Guess What! Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli may be the first guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making headlines since their gala wedding in December and we can’t wait to see them together for the first time after their much publicised shaadi! Looks like our wish is Karan Johar’s command who is gearing up to launch sixth season to his controversial talk show: Koffee With Karan. A daily confirmed a couple of days ago that the filmmaker is excited to launch a new season this year but is presently busy with personal and professional commitments. We also hear that among other celebs he really, really wants to get Virushka on board as his guests. Imagine how this episode will grab eyeballs, considering the fan following both enjoy! We can’t wait for KJo to use all the tricks in his book to make this IT couple reveal their relationship secrets. We sure would like to know how married life is treating both! Karan is too adept as a host and will definitely get Anushka-Virat to spill a lot of beans on their togetherness and more!

This will be Virat Kohli’s debut on the show although Anushka Sharma has been a regular fixture on the same. She had come with her good friend Katrina Kaif last season and both ladies put a strong front to Karan’s barrage of questions and successfully outsmarted him at his own game. Let’s see what the usually guarded actress has up her sleeves if she and her beau accept her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director’s invite.

She is currently shooting for Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is flooring her hubby dearest non-stop with sweet social media PDA as he is killing it on field! Now, won’t it be cool to get to see their real life chemistry on Karan’s couch? By the looks of it, we don’t have to wait any longer. Watch this space for more titbits on the same!

