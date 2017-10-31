“Greatest honour possible is to be honoured by Lataji” - Javed Akhtar" />

Last week Javed Akhtar received the Hridaynath Mangeshkar award from the doyen of Indian film music Lata Mangeshkar at a function attended by the who’s who of the entertainment world.

Javed Saab, an ardent Lata Mangeshkar fan, still can’t get over the honour. “I can’t think of any honour higher than this. The contribution of the Mangeshkar family to Indian cinema is illimitable. And Lataji’s contribution is beyond description. There are some very rare artistes like Shakespeare and Beethoven about whom praise is redundant and irrelevant. Lataji belongs to that category of artistes. Nobody says, ‘Beethoven made good music,’ or ‘Lataji sings well.’

Javed Saab who was out of the country flew back just to receive the award and then flew out again after the function. “I came only to receive the award. And I am so glad. I got another chance to spend time with Lataji. She is so full of life, warm and humourous. She has laughter for every situation and occasion. She is oblivious to her incredible achievements. Just being with her is the most inspiring experience.”