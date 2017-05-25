Gr8 News! Dino Morea to star in Malayalam film superstar Dulquer Salman’s Solo and here are the details

Bejoy Nambiar, who announced about his forthcoming film Solo with Dulquer Salman last year in September, has names from Bollywood being associated with his film and one amongst them is Dino Morea. The actor, who is known for films like Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Raaz, will be seen in this Malayalam film which stars actors from different languages of Indian cinema.

Reportedly, Dino Morea will essay the role of an army officer along with South actress Deepti Sati who too will be an army officer. The love interest of Dino will be played by Neha Sharma. As mentioned before, while Dulquer Salman will be the lead, Dino’s role is said to be quite pivotal in the film. However the rest of the details are still kept under wraps.

On the other hand, Solo that marks the debut of Bejoy Nambiar as a feature film director in Malayalam cinema is a bilingual and will be releasing in Malayalam and Tamil. The film has been extensively shot in Kochi and recently there were also reports and pictures of Dulquer sporting a unique look with long hair and beard for the film.

The said film is also said to have an ensemble cast of actors from different film industries and includes name of actresses like Sai Tamhankar from Marathi cinema, Ann Augustine, Arti Venkatesh, Shruti Hariharan among others. It also has Naseer and Suhasini playing the role of Dulquer’s parents in the film.