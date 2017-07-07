Govinda finally breaks his silence on being dropped from Anurag Basu’s Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos

The soon to release Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has been in the making for the longest time now. However, after multiple delays, the film is finally slated to hit screens this month. However, while the film was being shot, reports had surfaced that veteran star Govinda had been roped in to play Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film.

In fact a couple of weeks ago, we had exclusively given you a sneak peek at Govinda’s looks in the film. However, the makers of Jagga Jasoos later replaced Govinda with Saswata Chatterjee. Despite this Govinda had maintained his silence refraining from commenting on the sudden change by the makers.

Now taking to Twitter, Govinda finally decided to break his silence about the same. Talking about the sudden change, Govinda said, “I gave full respect to Kapoor family I did the film because he is my senior’s son I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot.”

Further talking about the negative articles that have been doing the rounds, he added, “There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that’s how the film was remembered for 3yrs. I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call.”