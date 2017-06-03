GOOD NEWS! Veteran actress Geeta Kapoor shifted to an old-age home

After the heart wrenching story of the yesteryear actress Geeta Kapoor came in the limelight, there were innumerable hearts which got melted and cried looking at the present day of the veteran actress Geeta Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Geeta Kapoor is the same beautiful lady who had done films like Pakeezah and Razia Sultan and was recently abandoned by her son in a hospital halfway through her treatment. The latest update on the old lady is that, she has now been shifted to an old-age home.

Noted film maker Ashoke Pandit, was the one responsible to pay not only Geeta Kapoor’s hospital bills and treatment, but also to get her shifted to to ‘Jeevan Asha’, an old-age home in Mumbai. Ashoke Pandit took to the social media and wrote, “Relieved after Geeta Kapoor ji is shifted to Jeevan Asha old age home, Andheri (W). She is smiling and soon will be absolutely fine. Thank you DrTripathi, Jeevan Asha Old Age Home & Ramesh Taurani ji for all your support for GeetaKapoor ji. We’ll together get her dignity back.”

Speaking about Geeta Kapoor’s son, Ashoke Pandit said that, a mother being abandoned by son is the biggest crime which any human being can commit. In the same breath, Ashoke Pandit requested Deven Bharti (Joint Commissioner Of Police- Law And Order) to arrest him at the earliest and and take suitable action so that it gets served as a a message to the society.