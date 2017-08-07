Good news for Toilet – Ek Prem Katha makers; Jaipur court rejects plea for stay order

C

After facing legal trouble, finally there’s some good news for the makers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The Jaipur Metropolitan Court rejected a plea seeking a stay on the release of this social satire. Last month, the court had demanded a reply from the Toilet – Ek Prem Katha makers in this case, filed by a Jaipur-based filmmaker Pratik Sharma. In his complaint, Pratik Sharma alleged that the makers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha had lifted the film’s punchline and the premise from his film Gutrun Gutar Gun.

The arguments in this case were completed on August 2 and the judgement was reserved for Saturday August 4. S S Hora, the counsel for the film’s co-producer Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said that the Jaipur Metropolitan Court heard the arguments for three successive days. They then found no merit in the case and hence rejected the demand for stay order on Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

When asked to comment, G D Bansal, the advocate for Pratik Sharma said that they are yet to study the judgement and decide their future course of action. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is all set to release this Friday, on August 11. With lack of time, it would be difficult for Pratik Sharma to now obtain a stay order from a higher court.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.