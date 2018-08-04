Goldie Behl reveals Sonali Bendre is stable and following her treatment amid cancer battle

Sonali Bendre, known for her girl next door roles in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Major Saab etc, revealed recently that she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. After the unexpected diagnosis, they decided to take swift and immediate action and headed to New York for the treatment. Upon reaching NYC, the actress decided to chop off her hair and is undergoing the treatment. With her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer and her family and friends by her side, the actress is battling cancer bravely.

Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl revealed recently that she is stable and there no complications in her treatment. Goldie tweeted, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

On July 4, Sonali Bendre took to her social media to reveal her diagnosis and that she will fight it. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Sonali Bendre, who was judging the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz, left the show. Actress Huma Qureshi has stepped in and replaced the actress.

