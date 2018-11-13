After Gold Vs Satyameva Jayate, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal to clash with John Abraham’s Batla House on Independence Day 2019

It was announced recently that Akshay Kumar will be collaborating once again with Pad Man director R Balki for Mission Mangal. The film is based on India’s 2013 space programme of Mangalyaan mission and will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films. It was already known that Vidya Balan will be leading lady alongside Akshay. Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen were roped in for the film. Akshay recently announced the whole cast of the film which includes Kriti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Now, we know when the film will hit the big screen. After releasing Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Gold on Independence Day, Akshay is planning for yet another release on the same day. Mission Mangal will hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15, 2019. As the other big-ticket release Brahmastra has now been pushed to Christmas 2019, Akshay’s multi-starrer Mission Mangal will become one of the anticipated films of the year.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar will once again clash with his buddy John Abraham on the big screen. This year, on Independence Day, their films Gold and Satyameva Jayate released. So, now, the friends and Desi Boyz colleagues are all set to clash at the box office as Mission Mangal will face off with John’s Batla House. Both the films are based on true stories.

Mission Mangal will focus on the stories the women responsible for the success of Mangalyaan mission. It is being helmed by Jagan Shakti.

Batla House, on the other hand, will revolve around Sanjeev Kumar Yadav as the one who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. It is a story about the encounter that happened in Delhi between the police officials and the terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen.

