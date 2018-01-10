Goa police recommends government to avoid Padmavat’s release during peak tourist season

The period action drama Padmavati, now rechristened as Padmavat, has been the most controversial film of recent times. It has been facing trouble since a year ever since Sri Rajput Karni Sena took offence alleging that the film distorts history. It was initially to release on December 1 but faced major hurdles as the protests grew louder at that point. The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), on the other hand, sent the film back, citing incomplete application. Fearing law and order problems, the film was banned in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

But the year ended on a good note as CBFC passed the film, after changing its name from Padmavati to Padmavat, along with many such modifications in the film. On Monday, the new release date was also announced – January 25. But the troubles seem to be far from over. The states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab haven’t revoked their earlier order of banning the in their respective provinces. Yesterday, Himachal Pradesh too placed a ban as per the orders of the new chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

And now, the government of Goa might also be the next state to stop the release of the film. The Goa police have recommended the government to avoid screening of the film, which releases on Republic Day weekend. This period is peak tourist season and the police personnel would be engaged in security arrangements as a result. Hence, it would be difficult for them to reach out in case certain groups undertake violent protests against the film. This was mentioned in a letter addressed to the secretary to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The chief minister however said that they haven’t taken any call on stopping the release of Padmavat in Goa.

Despite no major law and order situation expected in Goa as per intelligence inputs, the Goa police made such a suggestion to the government after BJP Mahila Morcha and three other outfits petitioned the state that the film release is likely to hurt the sentiments of a large section of society. It now remains to be seen whether Goa emerges as the seventh state to place a ban on the film.

Padmavat stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.