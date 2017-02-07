The Ghazi Attack gets ‘UA’ with 2 verbal cuts, no derogatory references to Indians, please

The Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the eagerly awaited Hindi-Telugu bi-lingual action underwater adventure The Ghazi Attack featuring Rana Daggubati, Tapsee Pannu and K K Menon a ‘UA’ with two vital verbal cuts which were seen to be denigrating the Indian characters.

Since this film recreates a slice of history from the 1971 Indo-Pak war there are not-so-flattering references from both sides of the firing line about the enemy country. Two references to Indians by Pakistani characters as “bloody” and “bastard” have been asked to go.

“The CBFC won’t allow derogatory references to either Indians or Pakistanis. These have been removed from the Hindi version The Ghazi Attack, and the film has been certified ‘UA”

Referring to a massive volume of ‘UA’ certified films in recent months the censor chief Pahlaj Nihlani says, “Filmmakers modify tailor and adapt their films to a ‘UA’ certification. That means children are allowed to see the films as long as they are accompanied by an adult. A ‘UA’ not only widens the audience spectrum of a film as compared with an ‘A’ certificate, it also makes satellite telecast easy. If your film is certified for Adults you have to re-submit with the necessary changes for a ‘UA’ before your film is suitable for viewing on television and satellite.”