Get set to laugh in 3D with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4

The way one consumes content is evolving and filmmakers are constantly striving with new methods and technology to give viewers a charismatic experience. The latest development we hear is that Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull franchise film, which is coming up with its fourth installment will be released in 3D across theatres in India and overseas.

Slated to release in Diwali 2019, Housefull 4 will be the first of its kind to give the audience a 3D experience in the comedy genre. The fourth sequel being one of the biggest comedy franchises today is being mounted on a very huge scale. Set in two different eras, one will be the current times and the other will be like the Baahubali era, the film is projected to have a VFX budget of Rs. 75 crores.

While Sajid Nadiadwala’s films are known for its high production values, Housefull 4 is expected to be one its kind in the comedy genre. The fourth installment is touted to be four times bigger and grander. While an announcement on the official cast has been awaited, the cast of all the three films might come together for this colossal project.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.