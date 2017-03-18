Get ready to read the first part of Bahubali book series – The Rise of Sivakami!

Leaving everyone surprised, the bilingual epic drama Baahubali – The Beginning won hearts all across the country. Followed by a rather intriguing climax, audiences now have been eagerly awaiting the release of the ‘conclusion’ of this drama. Now we hear that in a new move of sorts, the film has been converted into a three part book series.

Considering the way, the film broke records at the box-office, writer Anand Neelakantan decided to create books based on the epic tale of Bahubali. Though the books are inspired by the story of Bahubali, they are presented from the perspective of a woman as it traces the journey of Sivagami, the queen of Mahishmati. From the age of 14 to 45, the book portrays her struggle from a young orphan who enters Mahishmati to avenge her father’s death to the queen of that kingdom. Anand also stated that he will be introducing over 40 new characters in the book.

He has completed the first book in the series, which is ‘Bahubali – The Rise of Sivagami’ which released on March 15 and was published by Westland. Author Anand Neelakanthan also added that besides the English edition, they also wish to release the book in other languages which include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in the coming months.