Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s residence

Just a few months ago, we had reported that Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, collaborated with Gen Y star Ranbir Kapoor to design his new pad. Impressed with her work we now hear that the Kapoor family wants to give her yet another project.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are looking out for a talented interior designer to do up their house and they have decided to hire Gauri Khan for the same. However, there have been no other details on the same. It seems that when Gauri had designed Ranbir’s residence, Rishi Kapoor was overwhelmed looking at her work and applauded her for the same.

On the other hand, it is also being said that Karan Johar’s new residence may be designed by Gauri Khan who is also one of his closest friends from the film fraternity.

