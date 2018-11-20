Me Too: Ganesh Acharya responds to Women’s Commission in the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar sexual harassment case

It is going to be almost two months now since Tanushree Dutta reopened a case of sexual harassment that she faced in 2008. Whilst doing so, she accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct and also called out choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddiqui and directed Rakesh Sarang who were a part of the film Horn Ok Pleassss for being an accomplice. Followed by these, while Nana has vehemently denied these allegations twice, here is Ganesh Acharya who responded to Women’s Commission when they sought a reply from all of them who were accused in the case.

It is a known fact that Tanushree Dutta has approached the Women’s Commission regarding the sexual harassment she faced in 2008. While the officials there started the investigation, they have been started seeking responses from the ones they have sent notices pertaining the case. Amongst them is also Ganesh Acharya. The choreographer denied every allegation of Tanushree.

He firstly denied the actress’ claims that initially it was supposed to be an only female song and maintained that it was always said to be a duet with the male voice. He also rubbished the allegation of Nana Patekar being added to the song later and stated that since he was the lead, he was supposed to be a part of the number. He also asserted that she had never reported any kind of grievances about performing with Nana Patekar when she was shooting with him for the film.

On the other hand, Tanushree Dutta had also claimed in complaints reportedly that there were lewd steps and vulgar ones being added to the song. Once again, Ganesh Acharya jumped to the defense denying any of it in reports affirming that every step was approved by him and there were no such steps involved. He also backed up other claims in the case wherein it was said that the dance number had a massive team of 200 members at the time of rehearsals and shoots which included everyone from background dancers to ADs [Assistant Directors] to even audiences.

Ganesh Acharya also added in these reports that during lunch break, Tanushree Dutta [complainant] had remained in the vanity van for four long hours and post that, she was unable to perform the steps properly.

