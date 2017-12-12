Furniture rental platform Furlenco raises funding from Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has donned several hats since the time he has entered Bollywood. He started as an actor and then in 2001, his first production Lagaan released and became a cult. 3 years before Lagaan, he turned singer in Ghulam. In 2007, he directed Taare Zameen Par and surprised everyone with his directorial skills. And now, the superstar is all set to expand his horizons and that too beyond Bollywood.

It has come to light that the online furniture rental setup Furlenco, owned by Bengaluru-based Kieraya Furnishing Solutions Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs. 2 crore in debt funding from none other than Aamir Khan. The superstar however will not be a brand ambassador for Furlenco, as per the sources.

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, the founder of Furlenco was not available. Neither Aamir Khan was available to confirm the story.

Furlenco commenced operations in 2012 by Ajith Mohan Karimpana. He was formerly the vice president of Goldman Sachs and holds an MS in computer and information science from Temple University, Pennsylvania, United States. It designs its own furniture, gets it manufactured by third-party vendors and then rents out to customers. Earlier, the venture was called Rent Ur Duniya but later it was rebranded as Furlenco in 2013. In the last one year, the brand has raised money through a mix of debt and equity financing. It raised Rs. 100 crore last year in October from existing investor Lightbox Ventures along with Axis Capital Partners, a Hong Kong-based venture capital fund. In a previous series of funding, it had raised Rs 38 crore from LightBox Ventures.

On the film front, Aamir Khan is working on Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It’s all set to release on Diwali 2018.