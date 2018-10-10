Fresh allegations against Alok Nath: Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member accuses the ‘sanskaari’ actor of sexual harassment

Yet again, the #Metoo Movement has taken a new turn in the Bollywood scenario. One of the most shocking revelations was made by Vinita Nanda, a day ago, when she accused the so-called sanskaari actor Alok Nath of raping her years ago. And now soon after that, another anonymous crew member from the sets of Hum Saath Saath Hain has accused the veteran actor of stripping in front of her.

Speaking in recent reports, this crew member who was working in the film Hum Saath Saath Hain recalled the incident with Alok Nath that she faced during the last schedule of the film. Readers may be aware that the actor played the father of Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari. The actor was shooting for the film along with the entire team and unit when this crew member was supposed to show him the costumes. Elaborating on it, the unit member revealed that they were shooting for a night scene when she had taken a change of costumes to him.

She further spoke of the horrific day when Alok Nath started stripping in front of her after she handed over the clothes to him. While she desperately tried to get out of the room, she confessed that he grabbed her and manhandled her. But she also maintained that she somehow managed to yank his hand and run out of the room. However, the crew member was too scared to report the same to her boss Sooraj Barjatya [who directed Hum Saath Saath Hain] who shared a great rapport with Alok Nath. She maintained that the filmmaker would have taken it badly.

The crew member also reasoned that while she had left her past behind and isn’t active on Bollywood circuit currently, it was the recent post on Vinita Nanda that triggered her memories regarding the incident. She applauded the courage and bravery of Vinita to have shared her story on social media and was also all praises for CINTAA to have taken action against Alok Nath.

