Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.11.2018 | 9:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Former chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani to file RTI over CBFC functioning

BySubhash K. Jha

Former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani says he is very worried about the way the CBFC is currently functioning under its current chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Former chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani to file RTI over CBFC functioning
“He’s an absentee chairperson. So many producers have complained that he is never in office. Mr Joshi needs to be answerable to all producers whose films are submitted for certification, and not just to his chosen friends. He is hardly ever in office, so producers who have a problem with the certification don’t know where to go. Not everyone is as privileged as Aamir Khan,” says Nihlani sardonically.

He is all set to file an RTI against the CBFC. “My questions are simple – if  Mr Prasoon Joshi who is the chairperson of the CBFC is rarely seen in the CBFC office then who takes all day-to-day decisions on his behalf? And how can we have a functional efficient censor board when its chairperson is busy with other things? As a producer and the man who occupied Mr Joshi’s chair before him, I have the right to know about the functioning of the censor board, some transparency is required,” reasons Nihalani.

He sees a severe absence of transparency in the workings of the CBFC. “What are the guidelines being followed by the CBFC? Why are there so many discrepancies in the process of certification? I am told the guidelines are constantly being bent to please influential producers. I am obviously not one of the beneficiaries. My Rangeela Raja is stuck at the censor board. I am fighting it out in court. But, Mr Joshi would have to answer fundamental  questions on the functioning of the CBFC.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “It’s clear that Prasoon Joshi has done favouritism to Aamir Khan and Yash Raj Films” – Pahlaj Nihalani

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP! Roles of Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima…

Thugs of Hindostan grosses Rs. 200 crores…

After Thugs of Hindostan debacle, all eyes…

Box Office: Thugs of Hindostan crashes to…

Box Office: Thugs Of Hindostan Day 6 in…

Katrina Kaif CONNED again by Aamir Khan and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification