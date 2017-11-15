Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.11.2017 | 8:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

FIRST LOOK: Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

FIRST LOOK Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak

The year 2012 saw the debut of Bollywood’s current favourite actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. After introducing three newbies in 2012, Karan Johar is all set to introduce another set of newbies to Bollywood.

FIRST LOOK Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak1

On Wednesday, Karan Johar announced the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. In the poster, Janhvi and Ishaan’s characters look much in love.

Sharing the poster, he captioned it, “Presenting the two new heartbeats of the Dharma family, Janhvi & Ishaan in #धड़क. Directed by @ShashankKhaitan, the master of heartland romance and creator of the Dulhania franchise. Releases on 6th July, 2018. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios.”

FIRST LOOK Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak2

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is set to release on July 6, 2018.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Kota Attack: Rajput Karni Sena members…

">

Karan Johar describes his relation with…

">

WHOA! After direction, acting and anchoring,…

">

REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter…

">

After Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez…

">

Padmavati row: Here’s what Karan Johar and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification