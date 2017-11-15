FIRST LOOK: Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak

The year 2012 saw the debut of Bollywood’s current favourite actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. After introducing three newbies in 2012, Karan Johar is all set to introduce another set of newbies to Bollywood.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar announced the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. In the poster, Janhvi and Ishaan’s characters look much in love.

Sharing the poster, he captioned it, “Presenting the two new heartbeats of the Dharma family, Janhvi & Ishaan in #धड़क. Directed by @ShashankKhaitan, the master of heartland romance and creator of the Dulhania franchise. Releases on 6th July, 2018. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is set to release on July 6, 2018.