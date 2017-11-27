FIRST LOOK: Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh in the Sandeep Singh biopic will give you goosebumps

Diljit Dosanjh, who has now taken a keen interest in Bollywood projects, will be seen playing the role of the protagonist in the forthcoming biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh. The forthcoming film which not only showcases the struggles and tribulations of this former captain of the Indian hockey team is also a salute to the hockey star’s spirit and courage.

While the film went on floor in Punjab recently, the makers have now planned to give a sneak peek into it by releasing its first look. This one of a kind poster released by Sony Pictures not only features Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh but it also has the original Sandeep Singh posing in it. With a few glimpses from the sets of the film that we received earlier, it is quite safe to state that the Singh family has not only been showcasing their co-operation to the Bollywood team but the unit of the film is also all praises for the Singh’s warm and homely hospitality.

Besides Diljit, Taapsee Pannu features as the love interest as well as a hockey player who plays an integral role in changing Sandeep Singh’s life in the film. Also, Angad Bedi plays the role of Sandeep’s brother Bikramjeet Singh. For the uninitiated, Sandeep Singh, also known as Flicker Singh, suffered a serious gunshot injury in 2006, two years after his international debut as a hockey player. After being paralyzed for two years on a wheelchair, the hockey player showed courage and dedication as he not only recovered from the trauma but also started playing the game again. He went on to become the captain of the Indian national hockey team and currently holds a DSP rank in Haryana Police.

Currently, the team of the film, which is directed by Shaad Ali, is wrapping up a major schedule in Shahbad in Punjab.