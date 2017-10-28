Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.10.2017 | 10:56 AM IST

After fire Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mom to move in with her

BySubhash K. Jha

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mom to move in with her

On Tuesday when a fire broke out at La Mer the high-rise apartment building in Mumbai which was Aishwarya’s parents’ home for close to 20 years and where Aishwarya spent much of her early years until marriage, Aishwarya confirmed to this writer that was well.

However the question of Aishwarya’s mother Brinda Rai’s safety once again loomed large. Says a source close to Aishwarya, “Both Abhishek and Aishwarya are worried about Mrs Rai being alone in the La Mer residence after Mr Rai passed away last year. They have been persuading Mrs Rai to come and stay with them, so that she would be close to her granddaughter Aaradhyaa. But Mrs Rai has been so far avoiding all attempts at persuading her to change residence.”

But now after the fire, Aishwarya and Abhishek are adamant. They want Mrs Brinda Rai to move in with them. According a family member, “Aishwarya’s mom’s resistance to the idea of changing residence is finally dissolving.”

