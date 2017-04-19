FIR filed against Sonu Nigam over his remarks on morning Azaan

Singer Sonu Nigam is making headlines over his controversial remarks on the use of loudspeakers at religious places. Recently, Sonu Nigam ranted about being woken up by morning Azaan in a series of tweets. He said, ”When will this forced religiousness end in India.”

Soon after the tweets, Sonu Nigam’s remarks became the talk of the nation. With the controversy only heating up, a FIR has been filed against Sonu Nigam in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. Sonu Nigam was trolled online and received a lot of flak for it.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam stood by his word and said, “Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques and Temples. Period.”

