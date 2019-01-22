Find out why Shah Rukh Khan does not want to be a director

Shah Rukh Khan has explored majorly all the areas of the industry with great expertise. While there’s one mainstream role in the industry that’s still left for him to explore, Bollywood’s Badshah says he has no plans of directing a movie.

We are all aware of how SRK does everything with precision, he says he does not have the time required to be a director. The reason is none other than his little bundle of happiness, AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh says he does not want to miss out on AbRam’s growing years because being a director will require him to be locked away in a room with a script for at least two years.

Despite being a multi tasker, he feels that working on a script with Khan Jr. around, is next to impossible. As much as we would’ve loved watching King Khan on the director’s chair, we just can’t help but be awed with the love he has for his little one.

