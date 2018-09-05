Finally! Salman Khan buries his hatchet with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, announces a film with him but there is a TWIST

Salman Khan is all set to turn a host for yet another season of Bigg Boss 12 and it is really interesting to see how he still holds so much star power in the minds of masses with regard to this show and more. Not surprisingly, the Bigg Boss 12 launch event garnered a lot of attention especially after Salman made some amazingly shocking revelations about Bigg Boss, his films and of course Katrina Kaif. One of the most important confessions he made was about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now everybody knows that SLB and Salman fell out with each other after the master filmmaker cast Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas and not him. Post that, he had planned a magnum opus Bajirao Mastani for him with Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor but even that did not work out. Incidentally when he finally made Bajirao he dedicated the film for his original hero, Salman. Now years later after SLB repeatedly confirming that he really wanted to make a film with his favourite actor, the Bharat star has finally given a nod to the project which is yet untitled.

Salman spoke about this in the Bigg Boss press conference and said, “I am doing a film with Sanjay. I haven’t heard the script. I have heard the line of it. I have been trying to call him but he isn’t attending my calls. Just tell him to call me up.” Though definitely joking about Sanjay not answering his calls, Salman made one thing clear that he is pretty sure he is ready to do a film with Bhansali.

On work front, he is shooting for Bharat with Katrina Kaif. They have already wrapped up the Malta schedule.

Also Read: Whoa! Salman Khan REVEALS that Katrina Kaif was the original choice for the film