FINALLY! Lipstick Under My Burka will release in theatres, thanks to Ekta Kapoor

Lipstick Under My Burkha, has been creating waves across social and mainstream media, not only because of its tryst with the censor board but also because the film has travelled across the globe and gained immense appreciation and accolades.

The producer of the film, Prakash Jha got in touch with Ekta Kapoor to come and watch the film because he knew it’s something that would resonate with her sensibilities. “Ekta is someone who has always done some path breaking work and with a lot of her women characters, she’s inverted the power structure on television, making the woman protagonist the epicenter of power. She’s a strong and dynamic studio head. In that sense, she has a strong feminist pulse and I was very keen to know what she felt. And as soon as she finished watching it, she told me she and her studio wanted to present it to a much wider audience. I thought it would be fantastic for the film,” said Jha.

Ekta Kapoor, who is now on board as presenter and pan-India distributor of the film said, “I entered the screening knowing I was going to watch a well appreciated film, but not only was I totally blown away by the content, I felt it was both credible and entertaining. Rarely do we have credible entertainers that stimulate the mind and are peppered with spunk and humour. Lipstick Under My Burkha, signifies a rebellion of the mind and is a film that celebrates women and their sexuality. I believe that this is story that needs to be told and wanted to put all the muscle behind a film like this”

After the CBFC refused to clarify the film, the makers appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) which guaranteed it theatrical release rights with some cuts and the A certification, mostly related to the sex scenes, at their own discretion, but unavailability of a buyer compelled them to keep the film on hold. Once Ekta saw the film she knew it catered to a much wider audience and deserved to reach out to them.

Balaji thus decided to come on board and present the film. “Balaji is proud to present a socially relevant yet commercially entertaining film, after it released Love, Sex aur Dhokha which was bold, edgy, ahead of its times and created ripples amongst audiences across India,” said a statement.

So 7 years after LSD, Balaji Motions will now present Lipstick Under My Burkha that hits the theatres on 28th July. Featuring Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Brothakur, the film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. It follows four small town Indian women between the ages of 18-55 as they chase their secret dreams of love, sex, rebellion and freedom.