“I am feeling a little lost at this moment and nervous too” – Sunil Grover pens heartfelt note, talks about future plans and his surrender

Earlier today we reported that the popular comic group AIB had offered Sunil Grover a chance to join them, given the fact that the TV comedian parted ways with Kapil Sharma after the latter misbehaved in flight. Well, it isn’t only fellow comedians who have come out in support of Grover but the audience too have shown their love and affection. Now, reacting to all the love and praise he has been receiving Sunil Grover took to Twitter sharing a heartfelt thank you note.

“My thanks and gratitude for all the love. I am non-existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love that you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate”, read the first part of Grover’s note. Further talking about his future plans and his reason to smile, the comedian continued, “I just want to surrender myself to good work, good people who acknowledge my intentions genuinely. And yes am feeling a little lost at this moment and nervous too. Don’t know what the future holds for me. But thank God my son Mohan is sleeping next to me. As I look at his innocent face, I feel lucky to have such a reason to smile. It reassures me that no matter what Tom will be beautiful. New…Yet beautiful.”

Back on the work front, though Sunil Grover has parted ways with Kapil Sharma, he recently announced a live performance that he will be doing in Delhi along with comedian Kiku Sharda.