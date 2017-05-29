Farhan Akhtar’s special role in sister Zoya Akhtar’s new film

So far Farhan Akhtar has played the lead in all the three directorial ventures of his sister Zoya. “And very frankly, I can’t imagine not being in her film. And I am sure she feels the same way,” Farhan had mentioned to me in an unguarded moment during our lunch together.

And now it seems his words have proved prophetic. Just when there was news that Zoya was all set to direct a film with Ranveer Singh and not her brother Farhan, the news has been qualified by a heartening rider.

“Farhan too has a role in Zoya’s new film Gully Boy, though it’s not the lead. Ranveer Singh who played the lead in Zoya’s last film Dil Dhadakne Do has been cast as the lead in Gully Boy. If you remember Farhan had an extended guest appearance in Dil Dhadakne Do. He came into the film mid-way in a very important role. His presence in Gully boys would be somewhat similar. Off-centre, and yet vital,” says a source close to the Akhtars.

With Farhan Akhtar joining the Gully Boy cast, the film now has three star-musicians in the lead. All the three actors in the film Ranveer, Farhan and Alia Bhatt can rap and sing.

For those who came in late, Gully Boy is the story of street rappers. Zoya’s directorial debut Luck By Chance starred Farhan as a Bollywood struggler. Her post-debut film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara featured Farhan with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol as three buddies on a road trip.