Farhan Akhtar pooh-poohs Don 3 reports

BySubhash K. Jha

Prompted by an enterprising newspaper, the internet was abuzz on Tuesday with reports of Farhan Akhtar starting Don 3. And guess what? The writer’s imagination got really wild as we were told that Farhan Akhtar would also star in the Don franchise this time playing a cop.

Alas, all wishful thinking!

When I asked Farhan about these reports he was baffled. “Don 3? What Don 3? I have no plot, not even a story idea about the next Don film. But I am glad to know I will be playing a cop in this film whenever it happens. Maybe I should start training for the job?”

On a more serious note Farhan Akhtar requests all the speculation about Don 3 to cease. “Where does all this ‘news’ come from? Who thinks of these ridiculous innovations for a project that is yet to crystallize? At the moment Don 3 is only an idea jissko pakadna mushkil hai. Hopefully, namumkin nahin.”

Also Read: Don 3 INSIDE details: Farhan Akhtar to play a cop, Priyanka Chopra to be replaced with a newbie

