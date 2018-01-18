WHAT? Farhan Akhtar opts out of Jigarthanda remake to be produced by Ajay Devgn?

Amidst a plethora of South Indian remakes that we could look forward to in 2018, one was an Ajay Devgn production that was said to bring together Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar. But it seems that this film, which is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda, has been facing its share of obstacles, with reports now suggesting that Farhan has walked out of the project.

Ajay Devgn was supposed to collaborate with the Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar duo for the first time for the remake of this Tamil comedy thriller Jigarthanda. The film revolves around a struggling filmmaker who is gearing up to make a film on a ruthless gangster. Played by Bobby Sinha and Siddharth in the original, Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar were supposed to replace the respective roles in the Hindi remake. However, now it seems that this will remain a distant dream with Farhan quitting the film.

Recent reports claim that Farhan Akhtar and the makers have been facing some logistical differences because of which the actor decided to exit the film. Earlier, there were also reports stating that apparently Sanjay Dutt too is not keen on the project and is planning to quit the film. While earlier Farhan had expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sanjay Dutt, he has maintained silence on the ongoing rumours of his exit by far.

On the other hand, Jigarthanda remake was expected to go on floor this month or may be by March but it seems that the team is currently in a lurch. They are currently on a hunt to find a new actor who will essay Siddharth’s role of a struggling filmmaker from the original. The Hindi remake is said to be directed by Nishikant Kamat who is known for Bollywood films like Drishyam and Force.