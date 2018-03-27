Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who is very vocal on his social media platforms, has permanently deleted his personal Facebook account. After the massive Facebook data breach, Farhan took the drastic step to delete his personal page. However, the actor informed that his official Facebook page ‘FarhanAkhtarLive’ is still active.

“Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active,” Farhan posted on Twitter.

Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018

The boycott “#DeleteFacebook” began last week after the reports claimed more than 50 million Facebook users’ data were inappropriately used by Cambridge Analytica. This was in relation to the activities allegedly connected with US President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016.

Many Hollywood stars including Jim Carrey, Cher, Kumail Nanjiani have critized the platform. Jim Carrey even took to his Twitter to criticize the company’s, CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar recently had a 13-city-tour across the country with his music band Farhan Live. He also spoke about the cause closest to his heart, MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination).

The filmmaker-actor is currently busy with his production house Excel Entertainment for an interesting line up this year. Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his films Gully Boy which is directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. It is slated for Valentine’s Day 2019 release.

Before that, Excel Entertainment’s Gold starring Akshay Kumar is slated to release on August 15, 2018. It stars Mouni Roy in the lead. Directed by Reema Kagti, the story will revolve around India’s first gold medal win in Hockey after Independence in 1948.

