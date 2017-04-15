Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda and others condemn youth manhandling CRPF jawans

Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher have come out in support of the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by the local youths in Jammu and Kashmir. The video that have surfaced online showed some youths beating up CRPF jawans during by poll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda and Kamal Haasan condemned the heckling of the jawans. They addressed the issue saying that this is not the way to treat the Indian soldiers. Farhan Akhtar called the act sickening and demanded an action to be taken against these people.

Anupam Kher released a video talking about the issue and captioned it, “As a peace-loving person I may applaud our soldiers for their restraint. But I still want to say, “Don’t take panga with our soldiers.” In his clip, Anupam Kher called for people to raise their voice and treat the incident as a serious human rights issue that must be discussed.

Randeep Hooda was annoyed seeing the video and expressed his views about the same. Kamal Haasan wrote that there needed to be an interrogation. He said that it’s a shameful act for people who dared to touch the Indian soldiers.








