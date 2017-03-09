Farhan Akhtar to address students at the ‘LSE SU India Forum 2017’

After having won everyone’s hearts and praises for not just his acting skills, but also his film making, singing and music, Farhan Akhtar has fans all over. Farhan Akhtar, alongwith the eminent author, journalist and film writer Naman Ramachandran has now been invited by ‘LSE’ to lead the ‘Entertainment Panel’ at their annual forum.

The said forum will see Farhan Akhtar and Naman Ramachandran voicing their views to the panel on the topics like ‘Bollywood And Its Omnipotence’- – ‘Indian film stars going beyond the realms of Bollywood’, ‘Influence of Bollywood’s soft power on Indian viewers, and ‘Censorship and freedom of artistic expression: A balancing act’. The India Forum part of the Students Union at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) will be hosting the prestigious annual ‘LSE India Forum 2017’ (LIF) on 11th March this year at the world-renowned LSE in London. The theme of this year’s ‘LIF’ is: ‘India – A superpower in the making?’

