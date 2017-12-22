Farhad Samji to turn screenplay and dialogue writer for Housefull 4?

Post the success of yet another instalment in 2016, the producer of the franchise, Sajid Nadiadwala decided to take it forward the franchise of Housefull with a fourth instalment. Making the announcement this year, he also stated that while the franchise regular Akshay Kumar will be retained, the film will be directed by Sajid Khan who directed the first and second film of Housefull.

And now we hear that Farhad Samji, of the director duo Sajid-Farhad who directed Housefull 3, will be a part of the fourth instalment. It is a known fact that Sajid and Farhad decided to amicably part ways recently and Farhad has now reportedly landed an offer for being a part of the film. Although no one has divulged details on the same, according to recent reports, it is being said that Farhad has been asked to write the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

Interestingly, Sajid-Farhad have been the writers of the Housefull franchise in the past during the second instalment. While rumours have it that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has already got Farhad on board for Housefull 4, an official confirmation is awaited.

Talking about the concept of Housefull 4, when Sajid Nadiadwala decided to make an announcement it was also reported that the film will be based on the idea of reincarnation. Although a lot wasn’t revealed then, it is being said that this comic caper will be set in two different eras – one in Baahubali style and the other as the modern era. It has also been learnt that Sajid has plans to mount a huge set to represent the Baahubali era.

As for the film itself, Housefull 4 is expected to release in Diwali 2019. However, the details of the rest of the cast besides Akshay Kumar are being kept under wraps. In November, Sajid Nadiadwala had stated that he intends to bring the entire cast of Housefull since its inception in 2010 in its fourth instalment.