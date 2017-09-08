Farah Khan says she is overworked and underpaid for ‘Lip Sing Battle’

After a considerable gap, Farah Khan is back to TV with the musical show ‘Lip Sing Battle’. It is the Indian adaptation of the popular ‘Lip Sync Battle’. Prominent celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar etc have performed on the stage and as per reports, they have rocked the show. ‘Lip Sing Battle’ also made news when Shah Rukh Khan paid a special visit on the sets to wish luck to Farah, who is her old friend.

Farah Khan has opened up that she is not just the presenter on the show – she is also completely involved in its nitty-gritties, like getting the actors, planning the creatives and even deciding the songs. However, she adds that she wasn’t paid more for the extra work done by her. She joked that she has over worked and has been under paid for ‘Lip Sing Battle’.

‘Lip Sing Battle’ features celebrities lip syncing to a popular song. Farah Khan has promised that the competitive streak of the show has ensured that each episode has turned into a laugh-a-minute riot. She also assured that audiences will get a chance to see the unexplored, mad and fun side of their favourite stars. For instance, she said that Farhan Akhtar, who is soft-spoken and has a reserved image in public, has gone crazy on the show. Even Shaan surprised her with his fun side.

While talking to the media for ‘Lip Sing Battle’, Farah Khan was also simultaneously talking to Ayushmann Khurrana who will be seen in ‘Lip Sing Battle’. Farah admitted that Ayushmann will be teamed up with Raveena Tandon and that the actor-singer is excited. She also assured that her good friend, badmintion player Sania Mirza will be a part of ‘Lip Sing Battle’. The shoot will go on till October and Farah Khan has geared up for crazier times ahead.

‘Lip Sing Battle’ will be co-hosted by Ali Asgar. He’ll be playing Karah, the wannabe Farah. Farah Khan said that he dresses up like her and it’s hilarious to see him as she feels that even she looks terrible! She then praised Ali Asgar’s comic timing and said that she had a gala time shooting with him.