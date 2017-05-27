Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2017 | 6:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

Farah Khan to judge the India Alive Short Film Festival

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Farah Khan to judge the India Alive Short Film Festival

Farah Khan joins the judging panel of the India Alive Short Film Festival, organized by Kapil Mattoo and Nameeta Premkumar, the founder of Filmbug — an initiative that conducts filmmaking workshops for underprivileged kids.

The festival will showcase movies made by children and youth between 10-20 year age group. Given that Farah Khan is the most successful female Indian filmmaker of our time and also an immensely popular personality, she was approached to judge the children’s work. Farah has actively been associated with several social and humanitarian causes including her associations with World For All and the Swades Foundation and readily agreed to join the festival’s panel.

Commenting on the same Farah Khan says, “I was thrilled when the festival directors told me the kids had asked for me to be there. Their stories are completely inspirational, and it’s amazing to see the skills these kids have picked up in such a short time. I am honoured to be on this jury, as I feel this initiative needs to be encouraged.”

Tags : , ,

You might also like

BREAKING Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor postponed

BREAKING Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic…

JP Dutta’s next titled Paltan to star Abhishek Bachchan, Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat

JP Dutta’s next titled Paltan to star Abhishek…

Mohit Suri’s next to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Goldie Behl

Mohit Suri’s next to be produced by Bhushan Kumar…

SCOOP Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to…

BREAKING Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest at Bollywood Fest Norway

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest at…

Behen Hogi Teri producer arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Behen Hogi Teri producer arrested for hurting…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification