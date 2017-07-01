Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.07.2017 | 9:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

FANTASTIC! Priyanka Chopra is all geared up to set to social media on fire WITH THIS!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Priyanka Chopra is all

After conquering the best of both the worlds viz., Bollywood and Hollywood, the ‘Miss Go Getter’ Priyanka Chopra tasted equal success

even with regional cinema in the form of the Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator. Besides winning hearts and everyone’s attention, the film also got rave reviews from critics and three National awards!

Buoyed by the success of Ventilator, Priyanka Chopra’s production house ‘Purple Pebble Pictures’ is now set to showcase their next Marathi offering titled Kaay Re Rascalaa. Directed by I. Giridharan Swamy, the light hearted and rib-tickling comedy Kaay Re Rascalaa marks the debut of actors Gaurav Ghatnekar and Bhagyashree Mote. In order to promote the film on the social media, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter in order to create a #YaariChiSelfie trend. She tweeted, “Click a selfie with your best friend and tag #YaariChiSelfie as we gear up for #KaayReRascalaa’s next song! @purplepebblepictures @chopramm5.”

Kaay Re Rascalaa is set to release on 14th July, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

The Academy of Motion Pictures invites…

Here’s why Taapsee Pannu collaborated with…

Did Irrfan Khan opt out of Priyanka Chopra…

Arjun Rampal raises USD 515,000 for CRY…

WOW! Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra in…

Box Office: Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification