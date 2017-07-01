FANTASTIC! Priyanka Chopra is all geared up to set to social media on fire WITH THIS!

After conquering the best of both the worlds viz., Bollywood and Hollywood, the ‘Miss Go Getter’ Priyanka Chopra tasted equal success

even with regional cinema in the form of the Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator. Besides winning hearts and everyone’s attention, the film also got rave reviews from critics and three National awards!

Buoyed by the success of Ventilator, Priyanka Chopra’s production house ‘Purple Pebble Pictures’ is now set to showcase their next Marathi offering titled Kaay Re Rascalaa. Directed by I. Giridharan Swamy, the light hearted and rib-tickling comedy Kaay Re Rascalaa marks the debut of actors Gaurav Ghatnekar and Bhagyashree Mote. In order to promote the film on the social media, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter in order to create a #YaariChiSelfie trend. She tweeted, “Click a selfie with your best friend and tag #YaariChiSelfie as we gear up for #KaayReRascalaa’s next song! @purplepebblepictures @chopramm5.”

Kaay Re Rascalaa is set to release on 14th July, 2017.