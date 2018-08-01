FANNEY KHAN: Supreme Court rejects Vashu Bhagnani’s stay order; film to release on Friday

Earlier this week it was reported that producer Vashu Bhagnani had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the release of the Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. Now we hear that the apex court has rejected Bhagnani’s petition seeking a stay.

Announcing the same, the film’s spokesperson released a statement simply saying, “Vashu Bhagnani’s plea to stay Fanney Khan release has been rejected by Supreme Court. Fanney Khan to release as scheduled”. Though as of now further details on the proceedings of the case and the subsequent ruling are awaited, the makers of Fanney Khan can breathe a sigh of relief.

For the uninitiated, Vashu Bhagnani had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the release of Fanney Khan alleging that he and his company Pooja Entertainment had acquired the all India distribution rights of the film from its previous producers KriArj Entertainment. Further in his claim, Bhagnani stated that despite him paying Rs. 8.5 cr of the agreed Rs. 10 cr as remuneration for the theatrical rights, after T-Series acquired the film from Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment, they went ahead with the promotion and release prep of the film without Pooja Entertainment. As per his complaint, Bhagnani has claimed that his production house holds the distribution rights of the film, while also seeking repayment of capital that was invested.

As of now, with details on the final ruling still awaited, Fanney Khan that has since been cleared and will release as per schedule on August 3.

