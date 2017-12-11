Facts about Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli’s Tuscany wedding

The couple has not told most of their friends about their shaadi plans. In fact one of Anushka’s closest friends from the film fraternity says, “I’ll believe she’s married when she’s married and tells she is. Until then, this is all conjecture.” However the matter has now gone far beyond conjecture, with the couple’s close family members flying to the venue Tuscany (Italy) for the purported wedding.

Even Virat’s cricketing friends are in the dark. One of them wonders the veil of secrecy is going to be lifted. “We know why they’ve kept it a secret. They just didn’t want the paparazzi to pounce on them. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma agreed to keep the wedding a secret until it actually happened, so that the media didn’t get a whiff it. This is why they’ve chosen Tuscany as the venue of their wedding. Chances of photographers airdropping into the scenic holiday resort seem distant.”

After the Tuscany wedding the couple is expected to go on a brief holiday before returning to India where Anuskha re-joins the unit of Aanand L Rai’s untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Contrary to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is not invited to the wedding, although he is aware of the shaadi, to be attended by the couple’s very close family members. In fact no one from the film fraternity is invited.

Doesn’t it remind you of Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek Bachchan wedding?