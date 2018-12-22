EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Devarakonda to play SRIKKANTH in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

Ranveer Singh is all set to floor us with Simmba and well before he releases this much awaited movie, an insider has given an interesting update about his next project with Kabir Khan. Ranveer is set to play illustrious Indian captain Kapil Dev who gloriously led Indian cricket team to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time in 1983.

The makers of the film ‘83 have now locked in yet another actor to play popular cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth who also was a part of the team which won this honour for the country. It would be interesting to see this south star on screen with Ranveer. Vijay is best known for his film Arjun Reddy which did amazing business. As far as the character he is playing on screen, Vijay will be playing the Tamilian cricketer who also happens to be Kapil’s good friend in real life. We are excited to see their on screen vibe since both Ranveer and Vijay enjoy terrific star power.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Simmba and also basking in glory of his marriage to Deepika Padukone. He has been running pillar to post promoting Simmba as that’s his first commercial movie and he does not want to go wrong with it. He has made the release of this film a priority and also pushed his honeymoon ahead. Simmba is releasing on December 28.

On the other hand, owing to Vijay’s growing popularity he is being considered for roles in Bollywood. There was a conjecture that Karan Johar wants to sign Vijay with Janhvi Kapoor for his next. Also, Janhvi Kapoor has mentioned in Koffee With Karan that she wants to work with him because she considers him a really good actor.