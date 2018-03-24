EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan’s next starring Ayushmann Khurrana FINALLY gets a TITLE

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the poster boy for unconventional films. From Vicky Donor to Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, the actor has shown versatility through his different performances. Now, taking a step further in thriller game, the actor will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s next film. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a blind piano player and show audiences his action avatar.

Till now, Sriram Raghavan’s next film had a working title while the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana continued filming. Now, we hear that Sriram has finally titled his upcoming film as Let’s Shoot The Piano Way. The movie also stars Tabu and is being co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had talked about doing something different from the slice of life films. “This is the first film in which I’m doing some very realistic action and it has been a great experience for me. I’m loving the rush of doing these sequences. They are extremely real. The highlight has to be me jumping off from the first floor of the building without a harness or any protection on the ground. I did the shot in just one take and thankfully I didn’t get hurt! I’m looking forward to pulling off the other action sequences in the film. It’s going to be a good high,” he said.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana recently wrapped up Badhaai Ho starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The film will release later this year.

